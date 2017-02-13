Cameroon: Bamenda Celebrates Youth Success Stories

Metropolitan Bamenda on 11th February, 2017 joined the nation to celebrate the 51st National Youth Day. Security was stepped up around the Bamenda Commercial Avenue Ceremonial ground when some schools and youths in Cameroon’s public service and administration featured for the event. Things seen and heard featured the hoisting of the nation’s flag at 9.10 a.m., the arrival of North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique at 10.05 a.m., singing of the national anthem, replay of President Biya’s message to the youths, awards to youths that excel, a March Past and souvenir pictures. It was brief and the event featured a primary school, three government Bilingual Colleges, Government Teacher Training College and the University of Bamenda for the march past. Youths in Cameroon’s public service and administration also marched past and some YCPDM youths. The event carried banners with messages that inspire all to stand by the Indomitable Lions for

a strong and indivisible nation. President Biya’s message also appealed to youths to be daring, take initiatives and represent the positive values of the nation. The ghost town that raked Bamenda on 11th Friday did not help matters but a major difference was the celebration of excellence with cash prices, computers, didactic materials and trophies for some youths who excel in the domains of ICT, sports, road maintenance, agro-pastoral activities, education, Art and Craft works. It was against this background that Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique presented President Biya’s price of FCFA 200,000, a computer, a trophy and a certificate to 31-year-old Ngum Dieudonné Ngum from Oku for excellence in the production of royal chairs, stools, canes, masks and craft works. Other beneficiaries included students of Our Lady of Lourdes College, BHS Mankon, GBHS Bamenda etc. In effect, the 51st youth day is now history in Bamenda. It held in the backdrop of boycott threats called by unidentified people in the social media who threatened inhabitants to stay indoors or be axed by unidentified catapult shooting people.