Cameroon: ENEO Accused of Killing 8 Year Old Girl in Bamenda

The girl BIH Nora, 8, died Tuesday June 6, 2017 after stepping on a naked cable abandoned on the ground.

The father of the child in anger vowed that there will be peace for ENEO official in the area.

Family members refused retrieving the corpse asking ENEO, company in charge of distributing electricity to do so.

The State Counsel for Bamenda and the Divisional Officer for Bamenda II Peter Etoe Mbongo were on the scene to negotiate with family.

The body of class three pupil was later taken to the mortuary, negotiations will open Wednesday June 7, 2017



Wilson MUSA